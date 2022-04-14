JUICY (JUICY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JUICY (JUICY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JUICY (JUICY) Information Juicy is a revolutionary Web3 content creator platform designed to empower creators and enhance their connection with audiences. By leveraging blockchain technology, Juicy provides a decentralized, transparent, and fair ecosystem where creators can monetize their content directly, without the constraints of traditional platforms. Juicy token is tradeable like a meme but powers the Web3 social media platform Enjoy Juicy. Official Website: https://enjoyjuicy.com/ Buy JUICY Now!

JUICY (JUICY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUICY (JUICY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 686.19K $ 686.19K $ 686.19K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 348.42M $ 348.42M $ 348.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.97M $ 1.97M $ 1.97M All-Time High: $ 0.065988 $ 0.065988 $ 0.065988 All-Time Low: $ 0.00139709 $ 0.00139709 $ 0.00139709 Current Price: $ 0.00196958 $ 0.00196958 $ 0.00196958 Learn more about JUICY (JUICY) price

JUICY (JUICY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JUICY (JUICY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUICY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUICY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUICY's tokenomics, explore JUICY token's live price!

