John the Coin (JOHN) Information Just John, a regular dude in a white tee. John isn't special, as a matter of fact he's pretty basic. But he's John.

John the Coin (JOHN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for John the Coin (JOHN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 616.05K Total Supply: $ 947.05M Circulating Supply: $ 947.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 616.05K All-Time High: $ 0.01417359 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005302 Current Price: $ 0.00064807

John the Coin (JOHN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of John the Coin (JOHN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JOHN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JOHN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JOHN's tokenomics, explore JOHN token's live price!

JOHN Price Prediction Want to know where JOHN might be heading? Our JOHN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

