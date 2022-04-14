Jackal Protocol (JKL) Tokenomics
Jackal Protocol (JKL) Information
Jackal Protocol is a blockchain and data storage network that is fast, ultra-secure, and easy for people to use. The Jackal Protocol is a Cosmos layer 1 blockchain.
The Jackal Protocol allows developers to build decentralized applications with the ability to interface with all Jackal Protocol Modules-including storage contracts and file structure. This grants developers the ability to adjust the ownership of data, share data with other jackal users or smart contracts, and transfer small or large amounts of encrypted data without centralized storage providers or middleware. Data on the Protocol is always self-custodial, meaning no one- not even the team at Jackal-can access or view user data.
Jackal Protocol (JKL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jackal Protocol (JKL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Jackal Protocol (JKL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jackal Protocol (JKL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JKL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JKL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.