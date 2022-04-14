Inter Stable Token (IST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Inter Stable Token (IST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Inter Stable Token (IST) Information Inter Protocol (https://inter.trade/) is a community organized, decentralized application on the Agoric chain that implements the Inter Stable Token (IST), an overcollateralized, cryptocurrency-backed stable token for the interchain ecosystem. The Hardened JavaScript smart contracts are written using the Zoe framework, which relies on the Electronic Rights Transfer Protocol (ERTP) for token support. IST is designed to maintain parity with the US dollar (USD) for broad accessibility and is the native fee token for the Agoric platform, providing some of the core functionality and stability for the Agoric cryptoeconomy. Official Website: https://inter.trade/ Whitepaper: https://docs.inter.trade/ Buy IST Now!

Inter Stable Token (IST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inter Stable Token (IST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.42M $ 1.42M $ 1.42M Total Supply: $ 1.41M $ 1.41M $ 1.41M Circulating Supply: $ 1.41M $ 1.41M $ 1.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.42M $ 1.42M $ 1.42M All-Time High: $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000010 $ 0.0000010 $ 0.0000010 Current Price: $ 1.007 $ 1.007 $ 1.007 Learn more about Inter Stable Token (IST) price

Inter Stable Token (IST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inter Stable Token (IST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IST's tokenomics, explore IST token's live price!

IST Price Prediction Want to know where IST might be heading? Our IST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IST token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!