Inscribe (INS) Information

Inscribe emerges as the leading protocol in the world of data embedded within blockchain transactions a.k.a Inscriptions, offering unparalleled ease of use and limitless possibilities for users on EVM blockchains, BRC20/CBRC20, Dogechain, Injective and every non-EVM chains, making inscriptions accessible to everyone in a single click.

Operating seamlessly on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, ZkSync, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum,Base, Fantom, Gnosis and Polygon in its 0.1 version, Inscribe ensures effortless interaction with users' preferred networks.

Unified liquidity, simplified user experience, multiple chains, Inscribe.