Hyperstable (PEG) Information

Hyperstable is a crypto-backed, over-collateralized and decentralized stablecoin that's designed to trade at one US Dollar. PEG is Hyperstable's utility token

Borrowers: Mint USH against supported Collateral Types Liquidity Providers: Farm and earn PEG tokens by providing liquidity on AMM's like Curve and staking their LP tokens. PEG holders: Lock their tokens into vePEG to earn all protocol revenue generated via Interest and Liquidation fees, receive Incentives, Vote on Emissions and get protected from dilution via Rebases.