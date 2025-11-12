HypeSphere Visualize the Hype. Decode the Memes.

HypeSphere is the first meme token analytics and discovery suite on HyperEVM, combining real-time sphere map visualizations, automated Telegram bots, and alpha-focused tools—powered by the $SPHERE token.

Why HypeSphere? Degens move fast. We move faster. In a chain like HyperEVM, where meme tokens rise and fall in hours, there’s no time for slow data, broken tools, or outdated dashboards. HypeSphere brings on-chain market intelligence straight to your screen and your group chats.