Husky ($HUSKY) Tokenomics
Husky ($HUSKY) Information
$HUSKY was chosen by Jupiter and brought to life by Moonshot. Thanks to the new algorithm with Meteora, we have a bright future ahead of us. $HUSKY is the coldest dog on Solana, within a few hours he has already made himself known and is now ready to fulfill his destiny. His mission is to explore the vast unknown, leading the charge with innovation and determination. As the Solana ecosystem grows, $HUSKY will continue to stand tall, ensuring that everyone knows about the power and resilience of the coldest dog in the blockchain space. Stay tuned for more adventures!
Husky ($HUSKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Husky ($HUSKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Husky ($HUSKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Husky ($HUSKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $HUSKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $HUSKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.