Hive Game Token (HGT) Tokenomics

Hive Game Token (HGT) Information Official in-game token of Project Hive. Provides players with the ability to make purchases inside the game for cosmetic items and characters skill. Used as a mean of rewards for different gameplay modes, such as Ranking Arena and Battle Arena. Official Website: https://project-hive.io/ Whitepaper: https://project-hive.io/docs/LitePaper.pdf Buy HGT Now!

Hive Game Token (HGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 61,25K
Total Supply: $ 4,98B
Circulating Supply: $ 2,51B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 121,45K
All-Time High: $ 0,02427213
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Hive Game Token (HGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hive Game Token (HGT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HGT's tokenomics, explore HGT token's live price!

