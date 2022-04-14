Hinagi (HINAGI) Tokenomics
Hinagi so tired of being poor. Hinagi tired and depressed. Hinagi does not know what to do and feels lost. Hinagi was eating watermelon. Hinagi see a book about trading. Hinagi interested and starts looking into it. Hinagi read book about trading. Hinagi is interested as it shows how to make money. Hinagi knows money is freedom. Hinagi joins crypto trading company. Hinagi is working hard on his computer. Hinagi best in company. Hinagi is announced best trader in company. Hinagi only gets basic salary. Hinagi not yet rich. Hinagi does not need human to earn money with trading. Hinagi starts trading crypto himself. Hinagi makes his first 100X in crypto making him milionaire. Hinagi so happy and thankful for this. Hinagi now rich and does not know what to do with it. Hinagi enters his existential crisis. Hinagi goes and does everything. Hinagi even changes his coat color and adapts a new style.
Hinagi (HINAGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hinagi (HINAGI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HINAGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HINAGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
