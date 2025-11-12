Halo(halo.social) is designed to build a revolutionary monetization layer within the SocialFi field. We aim to create a new paradigm of UBI (Universal Basic Income) that grants ownership to everyone. By integrating AI, Web3 DID, and Wallet Aggregator, and implementing decentralized governance, Halo is dedicated to transforming the way social influence is monetized and fostering a system of fair and equitable profit sharing.