Hacash (HAC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Hacash (HAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Hacash (HAC) Information

Hacash is a peer-to-peer currency system that inherits Satoshi Nakamoto's vision, offering the same decentralization and security as Bitcoin. However, Hacash(HAC) enables what Bitcoin cannot in a fully decentralized setting: the adjustment of monetary supply as needed to stabilize purchasing power. The currency system comprises three different types of Proof of Work (PoW) coins: HACD, BTC, and HAC. These are fairly distributed without pre-mine or centralized management.

Furthermore, Hacash is a programmable PoW Layer 1. It addresses the issues of low security and state bloat in Ethereum's smart contract, which reduce the degree of decentralization. Its technical architecture is divided into three layers: layer 1 is mainly used for the creation, distribution and settlement of 3 currencies, layer 2 facilitates large-scale instant payment through a channel chain payment network, and the layer 3 supports various Rollups and multi-chain technologies.

Official Website:
https://hacash.org/
Whitepaper:
https://hacash.org/whitepaper.pdf

Hacash (HAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hacash (HAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 671.62K
$ 671.62K
Total Supply:
$ 1.44M
$ 1.44M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.44M
$ 1.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 671.62K
$ 671.62K
All-Time High:
$ 46.68
$ 46.68
All-Time Low:
$ 0.308666
$ 0.308666
Current Price:
$ 0.473484
$ 0.473484

Hacash (HAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hacash (HAC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HAC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

