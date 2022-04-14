gringo (GRINGO) Tokenomics
This project was created in memorial to my dog, Gringo. He was my best friend for the past 14 years and is still to this day. $gringo gave me the opportunity to form a community who can relate to core value of this project while simultaneously giving back to the community that helped me keep my head up in my hardest hour. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and support the memory of the goodest boy I’ve ever met ❤️
gringo (GRINGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
gringo (GRINGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of gringo (GRINGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRINGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRINGO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
