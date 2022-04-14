gringo (GRINGO) Information

This project was created in memorial to my dog, Gringo. He was my best friend for the past 14 years and is still to this day. $gringo gave me the opportunity to form a community who can relate to core value of this project while simultaneously giving back to the community that helped me keep my head up in my hardest hour. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and support the memory of the goodest boy I’ve ever met ❤️