GORF (GORF) Tokenomics
GORF (GORF) Information
GORF – The First Frog on Abstract
GORF (/ɡɔːrf/) isn’t just a name—it’s a verb, a brand, a battle cry. As the first frog to land on Abstract, GORF carries a unique energy into the crypto space: bold, irreverent, and completely unfiltered. With a four-letter word that means to grow, to obsess, to reflect, to fight, GORF embodies a lifestyle of relentless forward motion. No limits. No permission. Just progress.
In a digital landscape where memes have become movements, GORF is carving out its own lane. Ethereum has PEPE. Solana has FWOG. Abstract now has GORF—an unstoppable cultural force designed for those who refuse to be boxed in. Every time you GORF, you build. You push through. You transform resistance into momentum.
GORF’s mission goes far beyond just being another token. It’s here to etch itself into internet lore, crashing through the gates of the Urban Dictionary, the Oxford Dictionary, and the cultural zeitgeist itself. With a foundation built on disruptive marketing and viral memetics, GORF is engineered for mass recognition and digital dominance.
At its core, GORF is a rebellion disguised as a frog. It turns language into identity, and identity into action. Through every meme, every mention, every moment shared in the community, GORF expands its reach. This is not just a coinit’s a mindset that says: leap louder, leap further, leap different.
GORF isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to GORF.
GORF (GORF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GORF (GORF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GORF (GORF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GORF (GORF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GORF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GORF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GORF's tokenomics, explore GORF token's live price!
GORF Price Prediction
Want to know where GORF might be heading? Our GORF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.