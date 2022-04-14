GoosepumpsAI (GOOSEPUMPS) Tokenomics
GoosepumpsAI is a service that simplifies the creation of AI-powered Telegram & X bots for Solana-based meme tokens. It allows token holders to interact directly with their tokens through AI agents in Telegram groups, providing a unique and engaging communication experience. Users can create their own AI agent by entering the contract address of their token, after which the system generates and deploys the bot with minimal effort. The platform also offers a demo version where users can test the functionality of the bots before creating their own. GoosepumpsAI emerged from a hackathon organized by Solana, and its mission is to bridge the gap between meme tokens and their communities by enabling direct interactions via AI technology.
Despite being a meme token featuring a cloud with eyes symbolizing cloud AI technologies, the token holds a form of 'utility' as it is used to demonstrate the capabilities of the Goosepumps.co service.
Understanding the tokenomics of GoosepumpsAI (GOOSEPUMPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOOSEPUMPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOOSEPUMPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
