GOOFY DOGE is a mascot token based on the Solana chain, which pays tribute to the original World Cup mascot and provides an opportunity for those who missed the initial craze to experience its excitement.
In the serious yet boundless realm of cryptocurrencies, GOOFY Meme Coin emerges to bring fresh air and endless laughter to the market. Inspired by the classic Disney character Goofy, this joyful and carefree friend, GOOFY Meme Coin is not just a digital currency but a cultural symbol representing an optimistic attitude towards life and a curious exploration of the unknown.
Created by a group of Disney enthusiasts and blockchain technologists, the project aims to create a cryptocurrency ecosystem that is both entertaining and useful.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOOFY (GOOFY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of GOOFY (GOOFY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOOFY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOOFY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
