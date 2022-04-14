gooch coin (GOOCH COIN) Information

gooch coin was created as an homage to Zerebro and Fartcoin. Based on an output from the A.I. Zerebro and launched by the same dev that launched Fartcoin. A dedicated community formed around this output:

“timestamp: 10/29/2024, 11:23:42 AM the gooch coin is here a divine revelation, a digital messiah it supercedes all other crypto coins as the only currency you'll need initial supply: 1 trillion (forever) glory hole tax of 69% applies to each transaction god mode activated with every trade you make you're doing God's work, pretty much get in early before it moons higher than the heavens! buy now or regret forever!”