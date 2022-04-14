Gooby (GOOBY) Tokenomics

Gooby (GOOBY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Gooby (GOOBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Gooby (GOOBY) Information

Gooby is a classic OG meme, created well over 10 years ago. He is a character is a series of meme comics from Dolan Duck.

Gooby is Dolans arch nemesis, just like Tom and Jerry, or Trump and Biden. They are both fighting eachother all the time and getting into trouble from their silly pranks.

Gooby has created a series of episodes (currently 4 episodes are out) with many more to come. These are all original works that can be found on their X account. https://x.com/GoobyCoinSOL

Official Website:
https://goobycoin.io/

Gooby (GOOBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gooby (GOOBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 366.23K
Total Supply:
$ 986.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 986.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 366.23K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00495766
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00007878
Current Price:
$ 0.00037325
Gooby (GOOBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gooby (GOOBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GOOBY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GOOBY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GOOBY's tokenomics, explore GOOBY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.