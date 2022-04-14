Gooby (GOOBY) Information

Gooby is a classic OG meme, created well over 10 years ago. He is a character is a series of meme comics from Dolan Duck.

Gooby is Dolans arch nemesis, just like Tom and Jerry, or Trump and Biden. They are both fighting eachother all the time and getting into trouble from their silly pranks.

Gooby has created a series of episodes (currently 4 episodes are out) with many more to come. These are all original works that can be found on their X account. https://x.com/GoobyCoinSOL