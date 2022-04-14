Global Coin Research (GCR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Global Coin Research (GCR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Global Coin Research (GCR) Information Global Coin Research is a social currency (cryptocurrency) for the Global Coin Research community of readers, writers and community members. The end goal for the $GCR token is to create a community whereby writers and contributors in the GCR community are supported directly by the consumers. The core of the community are these attributes: 1) Curious; 2) Entrepreneurial; 3) Supportive; 4) Inclusive; 5)Integrous; 6)Crypto native and crypto explorers Official Website: https://globalcoinresearch.com/

Global Coin Research (GCR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Global Coin Research (GCR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.38M Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.38M All-Time High: $ 13.24 All-Time Low: $ 0.138483 Current Price: $ 0.138498

Global Coin Research (GCR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Global Coin Research (GCR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GCR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GCR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

