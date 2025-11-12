Glidr (GLIDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Glidr (GLIDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Glidr (GLIDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Glidr (GLIDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.67M $ 37.67M $ 37.67M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 31.96M $ 31.96M $ 31.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 117.88M $ 117.88M $ 117.88M All-Time High: $ 1.24 $ 1.24 $ 1.24 All-Time Low: $ 1.083 $ 1.083 $ 1.083 Current Price: $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 Learn more about Glidr (GLIDR) price Buy GLIDR Now!

Glidr (GLIDR) Information Glidr is a universal, modular Web3 infrastructure layer designed to simplify blockchain adoption across gaming, creator economies, social applications, and consumer tools. By abstracting blockchain complexities and offering seamless fiat/crypto integration, Glidr enables developers to build decentralized, user-centric applications with minimal friction. Initially focused on lowering the entry barrier for game developers, Glidr has evolved into a general-purpose infrastructure suite that includes account abstraction, programmable asset issuance, zk-proof support, and programmable smart locks. These building blocks empower developers to deliver secure, scalable, and user-friendly experiences across a variety of Web3 verticals. Glidr is a universal, modular Web3 infrastructure layer designed to simplify blockchain adoption across gaming, creator economies, social applications, and consumer tools. By abstracting blockchain complexities and offering seamless fiat/crypto integration, Glidr enables developers to build decentralized, user-centric applications with minimal friction. Initially focused on lowering the entry barrier for game developers, Glidr has evolved into a general-purpose infrastructure suite that includes account abstraction, programmable asset issuance, zk-proof support, and programmable smart locks. These building blocks empower developers to deliver secure, scalable, and user-friendly experiences across a variety of Web3 verticals. Official Website: https://glidr.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://glidronline.medium.com/glidr-whitepaper-3ac5819d2309

Glidr (GLIDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glidr (GLIDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLIDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLIDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLIDR's tokenomics, explore GLIDR token's live price!

GLIDR Price Prediction Want to know where GLIDR might be heading? Our GLIDR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GLIDR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!