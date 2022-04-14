Giddy (GIDDY) Tokenomics
Giddy’s mission is to democratize access to DeFi for all. DeFi in its current state is inaccessible to most people due to the complexities and risks with the current set of tools and practices. Most people, even current crypto holders, have a hard time securing their private keys, on and off-ramping fiat, and interacting with smart contracts. The Giddy token is the first step to solving this problem. With the EIP we’re developing, the Giddy token standard will allow smart contracts to communicate with compliant tokens in a way that encodes contract approval data into a meta-transaction, which removes the need for standalone, infinite contract approval, and also remediates the smart contract race condition described in SWC-114 (https://swcregistry.io/docs/SWC-114) Giddy is also developing a non-custodial wallet that will provide multi-identity decentralized private security, direct fiat on and off-ramps, and one-tap smart contract staking. With our technological advances and powerful software, Giddy is going to provide the first user experience easy, safe, and fast enough for everyone to use.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIDDY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIDDY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
