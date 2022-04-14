Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO) Tokenomics
Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO) Information
Gekko is an agent that brings 1980s Wall Street ambition to generate alpha in the 2020s.
Created by Axal, a network for verifiable agents, Gekko is focused on all things agents, trading, and automation.
Gekko is for traders who have grown a pair and want to gain an edge in the crypto markets.
Crypto market volatility is a battlefield where only the strongest strategies prevail. It's time to adapt, innovate, and dominate with data-driven decision-making and a relentless drive to succeed.
Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEKKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEKKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GEKKO Price Prediction
