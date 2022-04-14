Flat Earth (FLAT) Tokenomics
Flat Earth is about bringing Flat Earth community/movement together in the crypto space. Flat Earth has been a hot topic for decades causing split views and opinions of the Earth that we live on. And now the Flat Earth community have a way to band together, and having fun along the way. Giving back to the Flat Earth community through competitions & giveaways and having plenty of meme's, plenty of fun, plenty of laughter along the way. The Flat Earth meme coin, thats built on Bitcoin and Stacks.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
