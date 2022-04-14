Fiona (FIONA) Tokenomics
Fiona's journey to stardom began under challenging circumstances. Born six weeks prematurely, she faced significant health challenges that were closely followed by millions worldwide. The Cincinnati Zoo's documentation of her struggle and eventual recovery turned her into a viral sensation, with Fiona becoming a symbol of perseverance and an ambassador for her species
The success of Moo Deng, a memecoin inspired by a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand, provides a compelling case study for $FIONA's potential on the Ethereum blockchain. Moo Deng gained significant attention when Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold 10 billion Moo Deng tokens for a charitable cause, leading to a surge in the coin's price
Understanding the tokenomics of Fiona (FIONA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FIONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FIONA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FIONA's tokenomics, explore FIONA token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.