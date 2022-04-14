Fenix (FNX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fenix (FNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fenix (FNX) Information Fenix is a next-generation MetaDEX powered by Blast Native Yield. It combines a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote escrow governance model, and fast user experience. The MetaDEX provides four important functions: It creates deep liquidity for traders to provide the best prices on swaps. Provides a system where protocols can build and maintain liquidity to incentivise trading of their tokens. It optimally aligns incentives between liquidity providers, traders, protocols and native token holders to drive a sustainable ecosystem. Maximises capital efficiency through a complete voting marketplace for liquidity that provides vote delegation, optimisation and reward compounding as a single protocol without additional fees. Official Website: https://www.fenixfinance.io/ Buy FNX Now!

Fenix (FNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fenix (FNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.46K $ 16.46K $ 16.46K Total Supply: $ 154.60M $ 154.60M $ 154.60M Circulating Supply: $ 20.16M $ 20.16M $ 20.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 126.23K $ 126.23K $ 126.23K All-Time High: $ 0.078964 $ 0.078964 $ 0.078964 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00081689 $ 0.00081689 $ 0.00081689 Learn more about Fenix (FNX) price

Fenix (FNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fenix (FNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FNX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FNX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FNX's tokenomics, explore FNX token's live price!

