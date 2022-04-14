feetcoin (FEETCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into feetcoin (FEETCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

feetcoin (FEETCOIN) Information Feetcoin is a playful and community-driven meme token designed to unite and engage members of the Solana ecosystem. By leveraging the universal appeal of humor and creativity, Feetcoin centers its efforts on sharing entertaining and lighthearted foot memes. Additionally, it fosters unique collaborations with foot models to bring an extra layer of engagement and novelty to its community-building efforts. Official Website: https://feetcoin.org/ Buy FEETCOIN Now!

feetcoin (FEETCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for feetcoin (FEETCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 236.59K $ 236.59K $ 236.59K Total Supply: $ 999.81M $ 999.81M $ 999.81M Circulating Supply: $ 999.81M $ 999.81M $ 999.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 236.59K $ 236.59K $ 236.59K All-Time High: $ 0.00329568 $ 0.00329568 $ 0.00329568 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00023641 $ 0.00023641 $ 0.00023641 Learn more about feetcoin (FEETCOIN) price

feetcoin (FEETCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of feetcoin (FEETCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEETCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEETCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FEETCOIN's tokenomics, explore FEETCOIN token's live price!

FEETCOIN Price Prediction Want to know where FEETCOIN might be heading? Our FEETCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FEETCOIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!