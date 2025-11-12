ErectusDAO (YUGE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ErectusDAO (YUGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 06:08:24 (UTC+8)
USD

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ErectusDAO (YUGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 283.40K
$ 283.40K
Total Supply:
$ 1.60M
$ 1.60M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.60M
$ 1.60M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 283.40K
$ 283.40K
All-Time High:
$ 0.281013
$ 0.281013
All-Time Low:
$ 0.163916
$ 0.163916
Current Price:
$ 0.177656
$ 0.177656

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Information

$YUGE is a governance token, serving solely for decision-making within the DAO. It does not represent an investment or an opportunity for economic gain. $YUGE holders should not expect any form of financial return from purchasing this token. Its purpose is exclusively to enable participation in governance decisions, without any implied promise of financial profit. $YUGE enables token holders to: Curate and fund high-impact male sexual health research. Incubate significant intellectual property in the field of regenerative urology, andrology and men's health. Determine the governance of such intellectual property Govern the ErectusDAO treasury. ErectusDAO is funding innovative research in the field of andrology and male sexual health with a focus on regenerative strategies and longevity. Current projects are coming soon. Researchers can apply by submitting an application on the Projects page.

Official Website:
https://erectusdao.org/

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ErectusDAO (YUGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YUGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YUGE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YUGE's tokenomics, explore YUGE token's live price!

YUGE Price Prediction

Want to know where YUGE might be heading? Our YUGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

