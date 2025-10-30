What is ErectusDAO (YUGE)

$YUGE is a governance token, serving solely for decision-making within the DAO. It does not represent an investment or an opportunity for economic gain. $YUGE holders should not expect any form of financial return from purchasing this token. Its purpose is exclusively to enable participation in governance decisions, without any implied promise of financial profit. $YUGE enables token holders to: Curate and fund high-impact male sexual health research. Incubate significant intellectual property in the field of regenerative urology, andrology and men's health. Determine the governance of such intellectual property Govern the ErectusDAO treasury. ErectusDAO is funding innovative research in the field of andrology and male sexual health with a focus on regenerative strategies and longevity. Current projects are coming soon. Researchers can apply by submitting an application on the Projects page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ErectusDAO (YUGE) How much is ErectusDAO (YUGE) worth today? The live YUGE price in USD is 0.205512 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current YUGE to USD price? $ 0.205512 . Check out The current price of YUGE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ErectusDAO? The market cap for YUGE is $ 328.11K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of YUGE? The circulating supply of YUGE is 1.60M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YUGE? YUGE achieved an ATH price of 0.281013 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YUGE? YUGE saw an ATL price of 0.178234 USD . What is the trading volume of YUGE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YUGE is -- USD . Will YUGE go higher this year? YUGE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YUGE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

