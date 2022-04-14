Empyreal (EMP) Information

Empyreal's mission is to democratize the cryptocurrency space. Our goal is to simplify complex financial instruments for users and complex development landscapes for developers.

Ease of access to these instruments, from Perpetuals and Leverage Trading, to LSDs and Concentrated Liquidity, is of paramount importance for the evolution and adoption of the Web3 space. In addition, the option of privacy must be available to those who desire it. Through our encrypted Enclave service utilizing the Oasis Privacy Layer, Sapphire, this is attainable.

Finally, the Empyreal Universal SDK provides the most important tool in the process of attaining widespread crypto adoption: vastly expanding the developer talent pool.

All of this provides value that is returned back to holders of our $EMP token.