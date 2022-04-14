Elexium (EX) Tokenomics
Elexium (EX) Information
Elexium is the first VE DEX on Alephium Blockchain. Aiming to be the top liquidity Arena for the Alephium Blockchain, the user centric emission model empowers "The People's Choice" and the Elexium Flywheel. Users can trade, stake, vote, earn and share in fees while exploring the Alephium Ecosystem.
Dapps can bribe users to vote for their liquidity pools, and everybody can share in the process for deciding where rewards go. A decentralized manner of DEX emissions that empowers the users to have a stake in the future of the platform.
Elexium (EX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elexium (EX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Elexium (EX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Elexium (EX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EX's tokenomics, explore EX token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.