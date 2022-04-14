Doug the Duck (DOUG) Tokenomics
Doug the Duck (DOUG) Information
Doug, the duck who got ditched by his pond crew for meme fame, is now flexing his muscles in the wrestling ring, aiming to become the ultimate meme coin.
Look out, world, Doug's coming through, and he's not ducking around anymore!
He's a degenerate duck on Solana, ready to take down any other meme in his path!
Doug the Duck (DOUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doug the Duck (DOUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Doug the Duck (DOUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Doug the Duck (DOUG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOUG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOUG's tokenomics, explore DOUG token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.