DOODiPALS (DOODI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DOODiPALS (DOODI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DOODiPALS (DOODI) Information

Doodipals $DOODI

$DOODI is a meme-driven IP under the Apeiron franchise, powered by Micro-Shorts, minigames, and AI Agents. $DOOD fuels the "Doods," a fun, tight-knit community that thrives on social media trends, backed by AI integrated into games via Deep Reinforcement Learning.

Apeiron’s team, who raised $27M from gaming legends like CH Kim (PUBG) and Ken Cron (World of Warcraft) plus web3 funds like Hashed and Spartan Group, won the 2024 Hong Kong ICT Digital Entertainment Grand Award. Now, they’re expanding beyond gamers with lighthearted Doodi products.

Official Website:
https://www.doodipals.com/

DOODiPALS (DOODI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOODiPALS (DOODI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.42M
$ 4.42M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.42M
$ 4.42M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00736414
$ 0.00736414
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00058017
$ 0.00058017
Current Price:
$ 0.00441209
$ 0.00441209

DOODiPALS (DOODI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DOODiPALS (DOODI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DOODI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DOODI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.