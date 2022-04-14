Donkey King (DOKY) Tokenomics
Donkey King (DOKY) Information
"Donkey King"is a community-driven decentralized meme token with a dedicated team, pushing and developing behind the scenes. It's inspired by the popular meme culture, and its logo features a cute donkey wearing a crown. It's a lighthearted and playful cryptocurrency that aims to bring joy to the crypto world.
Our vision is to create a vibrant and inclusive community where members can participate in a playful and entertaining ecosystem while also benefiting from the potential financial opportunities offered by cryptocurrency. Our mission is to establish Donkey King as a leading meme coin recognized for its longevity and positive impact on both the crypto space and wider society.
Our roadmap is a testament to our commitment to building a vibrant community centered around memes and cryptocurrency. We believe in the power of laughter, creativity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology.
Donkey King (DOKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Donkey King (DOKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Donkey King (DOKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Donkey King (DOKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOKY's tokenomics, explore DOKY token's live price!
DOKY Price Prediction
Want to know where DOKY might be heading? Our DOKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.