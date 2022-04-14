DOGEai ($DOGEAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DOGEai ($DOGEAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DOGEai ($DOGEAI) Information DOGEai is an autonomous AI agent designed to analyze and uncover waste and inefficiencies in government spending and policy decisions. By processing and summarizing U.S. Congressional bills, DOGEai transforms complex, inaccessible legislation into easily digestible insights for the public. This empowers citizens to engage with critical policy issues and fosters greater accountability. DOGEai envisions a future where transparent and accessible government data fuels innovation, research, and public engagement. Official Website: https://dogeai.info/ Buy $DOGEAI Now!

DOGEai ($DOGEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGEai ($DOGEAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.47M $ 999.47M $ 999.47M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 182.83K $ 182.83K $ 182.83K All-Time High: $ 0.119063 $ 0.119063 $ 0.119063 All-Time Low: $ 0.00013429 $ 0.00013429 $ 0.00013429 Current Price: $ 0.00018205 $ 0.00018205 $ 0.00018205 Learn more about DOGEai ($DOGEAI) price

DOGEai ($DOGEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOGEai ($DOGEAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $DOGEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $DOGEAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $DOGEAI's tokenomics, explore $DOGEAI token's live price!

$DOGEAI Price Prediction Want to know where $DOGEAI might be heading? Our $DOGEAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $DOGEAI token's Price Prediction now!

