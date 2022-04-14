Digicoin (DIGI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Digicoin (DIGI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Digicoin (DIGI) Information Digicoin (Digi) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to meet the global demand for a scalable, secure, and efficient digital currency. With a total supply of 19.99 trillion coins, Digicoin aims to provide a solution that can support both high-volume transactions and microtransactions across various industries, enhancing digital payments and bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the blockchain ecosystem. Official Website: https://digicoinglobal.com/ Buy DIGI Now!

Digicoin (DIGI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Digicoin (DIGI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 19.97T $ 19.97T $ 19.97T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 769.02K $ 769.02K $ 769.02K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Digicoin (DIGI) price

Digicoin (DIGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Digicoin (DIGI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIGI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIGI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIGI's tokenomics, explore DIGI token's live price!

