DIGGER AI (DIGGAI) Information DIGGER AI is an ecosystem of multiple bots designed to assist investors in their research and decision-making processes. This comprehensive suite of tools provides users with valuable insights, including real-time data and actionable analytics. One of the key components of the ecosystem is our detection bot, which specializes in identifying promising tokens early. DIGGER AI aims to streamline investment strategies and empower users with advanced AI-driven tools, fostering smarter and more informed trading decisions. Official Website: https://diggerai.io/ Whitepaper: https://digger-ai.gitbook.io/digger-ai Buy DIGGAI Now!

DIGGER AI (DIGGAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DIGGER AI (DIGGAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIGGAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIGGAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIGGAI's tokenomics, explore DIGGAI token's live price!

