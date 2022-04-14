DexKit (KIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DexKit (KIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DexKit (KIT) Information DexKit (KIT) is the next generation DEX. It uses technology based on ZRX protocol, Uniswap and Kyber, among others, to create an advanced trading, swapping, atomic swap, market making and decentralized erc20 and erc721 whitelabel solutions. Official Website: https://dexkit.com/ Buy KIT Now!

DexKit (KIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DexKit (KIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.82M $ 3.82M $ 3.82M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.82M $ 3.82M $ 3.82M All-Time High: $ 9.79 $ 9.79 $ 9.79 All-Time Low: $ 0.153656 $ 0.153656 $ 0.153656 Current Price: $ 0.381724 $ 0.381724 $ 0.381724 Learn more about DexKit (KIT) price

DexKit (KIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DexKit (KIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIT's tokenomics, explore KIT token's live price!

KIT Price Prediction Want to know where KIT might be heading? Our KIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KIT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!