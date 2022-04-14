degenOS (DEGENOS) Information

DegenOS current main narrative - Community sourced co-created AI agent “Community-evolved consciousness”

In the wake of OpenAI o3, degenOS is bluring the lines between AI consciousness and persona to create an AI agent whose sense of self evolves through community interaction.

Each day, participants select the conversation fragments that are permanently woven into its memory, shaping how it thinks and communicates across all platforms-forever.