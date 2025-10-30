DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 43.44 $ 43.44 $ 43.44 24H Low $ 45.23 $ 45.23 $ 45.23 24H High 24H Low $ 43.44$ 43.44 $ 43.44 24H High $ 45.23$ 45.23 $ 45.23 All Time High $ 3,930.55$ 3,930.55 $ 3,930.55 Lowest Price $ 34.07$ 34.07 $ 34.07 Price Change (1H) -1.20% Price Change (1D) -0.04% Price Change (7D) +2.24% Price Change (7D) +2.24%

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) real-time price is $43.65. Over the past 24 hours, DEFROGS traded between a low of $ 43.44 and a high of $ 45.23, showing active market volatility. DEFROGS's all-time high price is $ 3,930.55, while its all-time low price is $ 34.07.

In terms of short-term performance, DEFROGS has changed by -1.20% over the past hour, -0.04% over 24 hours, and +2.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 435.25K$ 435.25K $ 435.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 435.25K$ 435.25K $ 435.25K Circulation Supply 10.00K 10.00K 10.00K Total Supply 10,000.0 10,000.0 10,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeFrogs is $ 435.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEFROGS is 10.00K, with a total supply of 10000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 435.25K.