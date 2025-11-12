$DEF1 is the first token launched on XPAD, a decentralized Ethereum launchpad powered by bonding curves. Originally created as a test token to validate XPAD’s mechanism, DEF1 gained unexpected community traction. It has no pre-sale, no team allocation, and operates with zero mint functions. All tokens are distributed via bonding, ensuring fair access. XPAD redistributes generated fees to its ecosystem, supporting $XERS (staking rewards) and $KOKO (burns). The project promotes transparency, decentralization, and utility-based sustainability within DeFi.