Deep Whales AI (DEEPAI) Information Deep Whales AI is an AI-powered crypto trading tool that simplifies trading by consolidating essential features like whale wallet tracking, buy/sell alerts, and strategy replication. The platform uses advanced AI algorithms to monitor whale wallet activity and provide early trading alerts, helping both beginner and experienced traders capitalize on market opportunities. By offering a streamlined and secure environment, Deep Whales AI aims to give users an edge in the fast-paced world of crypto trading. Official Website: https://www.deepwhalesai.ai/ Buy DEEPAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.34M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.34M
All-Time High: $ 0.02594765
All-Time Low: $ 0.00317829
Current Price: $ 0.013408

Deep Whales AI (DEEPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Deep Whales AI (DEEPAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEEPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEEPAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEEPAI's tokenomics, explore DEEPAI token's live price!

