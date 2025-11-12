DGN is a decentralized, trustless, peer-to-peer (P2P) gaming bot built natively for the Telegram ecosystem. Its purpose is to solve the fundamental flaws of existing online gaming and betting platforms by eliminating the centralized "house," ensuring fairness, and preventing scams. The bot allows any Telegram group to become a decentralized betting arena where the community owns the game. The DGN bot enables users to engage in P2P wagers, poker, and blackjack directly within their Telegram group chats.