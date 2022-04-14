Databot (DATA) Tokenomics
Databot (DATA) Information
What is the project about?
Data Bot introduces a comprehensive suite of web3 tools, including telegram bots, delivering real-time signals and insights across the crypto market. By aggregating numerous data sources and employing AI, Data Bot delivers traders a unique perspective for their investment decisions
What makes your project unique?
We've built our foundation on robust technology that seamlessly pulls data from various sources. What makes us unique is our innovative approach, which blends social and on-chain data analysis with AI. This means we're automating and streamlining the research process for discovering promising new projects and identifying new early narratives.
History of your project.
Over the past few months, we have been diligently developing an analytics platform. We entered a stealth launch phase 15 days ago, and just recently, 2 days ago, we unveiled our inaugural premium features through Telegram bots
What’s next for your project?
We are dedicated to advancing our analytics and enriching the user experience. Currently, we're diligently working on a Dapp that is scheduled for launch in Q4 2023. This upcoming development underscores our commitment to continuous growth and innovation.
What can your token be used for?
$DATA token is the subscription token used to access the premium telegram bots and future dApp features.
Databot (DATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Databot (DATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Databot (DATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Databot (DATA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DATA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DATA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
