Cyphomancer (42) Information The project is focused upon creating an AI crypto call alpha bot that integrates Twitter and Telegram social media posts as well as on-chain data to make token price predictions. The token 42, will be used to gain access to alpha calls from the bot in Telegram. After creating the alpha AI bot, we will build an AI Agent to autonomously trade using 42 to fund its activities. Our goal is to surpass the trading success of human traders with this AI Agent. Official Website: https://cyphomancer.com/ Whitepaper: https://cyphomancer.com/deusexmachina.html Buy 42 Now!

Cyphomancer (42) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cyphomancer (42), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.97K Total Supply: $ 929.84M Circulating Supply: $ 929.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.97K All-Time High: $ 0.00563896 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Cyphomancer (42) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cyphomancer (42) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 42 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 42 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 42's tokenomics, explore 42 token's live price!

