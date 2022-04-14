CVI (GOVI) Tokenomics
CVI is a full-scale decentralized ecosystem that brings the sophisticated “market fear index” into the crypto market.
Built on Ethereum and Polygon, it consists of an index that tracks the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The index ranges between 0 and 200 and is produced based on a Black-Scholes option pricing model, which computes the implied volatility of cryptocurrency option prices together with analyzing the market’s expectation of future volatility.
The Index is live and running, presenting data that can be explored here: https://cvi.finance/
Using the index, people can have the same insights of the market that people looking into traditional markets have using the VIX, such as: Understanding the expected Volatility of the market, developing trading strategies for short-term gains, and hedging their portfolio against price fluctuations.
CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can participate in the development of the network.
The GOVI token is the governance token of the platform, and by staking their GOVI tokens, GOVI holders can also share fees from the CVI platform distributed as rewards.
CVI (GOVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CVI (GOVI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOVI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOVI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Want to know where GOVI might be heading? Our GOVI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
