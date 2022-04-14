CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) Information CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) is a fun and community-driven meme coin that blends humor with crypto utility. Designed to create excitement in the crypto space, it combines playful elements with real use cases, giving it the potential for long-term value and growth. HOGSCOIN is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), offering fast transactions and low fees. Join the CryptoHog community today and be part of a growing, secure crypto project with real potential! Official Website: https://hogscoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://hogscoin.com/Whitepaper.pdf Buy HOGSCOIN Now!

CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 458.79K $ 458.79K $ 458.79K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 701.05M $ 701.05M $ 701.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 654.43K $ 654.43K $ 654.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00238265 $ 0.00238265 $ 0.00238265 All-Time Low: $ 0.00039836 $ 0.00039836 $ 0.00039836 Current Price: $ 0.00065443 $ 0.00065443 $ 0.00065443 Learn more about CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) price

CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoHog (HOGSCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOGSCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOGSCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOGSCOIN's tokenomics, explore HOGSCOIN token's live price!

