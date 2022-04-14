Discover key insights into CPA by Virtuals (CPA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

CPA by Virtuals (CPA) Information

$CPA is the world's first AI-powered on-chain tax agent, designed to simplify the complex world of blockchain taxes. Powered by cutting-edge AI and real-time blockchain data, $CPA automatically calculates your tax liabilities, tracks your crypto income, and generates detailed reports, so you can stay compliant with ease.

Simplify Your Crypto Taxes

CPA leverages advanced AI models and encryption technology to revolutionize how crypto taxes are handled.