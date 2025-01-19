CPA by Virtuals Price (CPA)
The live price of CPA by Virtuals (CPA) today is 0.0021768 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CPA by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 176.22K USD
- CPA by Virtuals price change within the day is -25.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CPA by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000738141243150428.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CPA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CPA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CPA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000738141243150428
|-25.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CPA by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.82%
-25.32%
-59.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CPA is the world's first AI-powered on-chain tax agent, designed to simplify the complex world of blockchain taxes. Powered by cutting-edge AI and real-time blockchain data, $CPA automatically calculates your tax liabilities, tracks your crypto income, and generates detailed reports, so you can stay compliant with ease. Simplify Your Crypto Taxes CPA leverages advanced AI models and encryption technology to revolutionize how crypto taxes are handled.
