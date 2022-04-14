Coin98 Dollar (CUSD) Information

CUSD is a fully-backed stablecoin that aims to become a cross-chain unit of account that fulfills the demand for cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.

In order to mint 1 CUSD, a total of $1 worth of the collateralized assets must be deposited into the CUSD Reserve smart contract. Specifically, in the initial phase, the collateral ratio to mint 1 CUSD will be $1 worth of fiat-backed stablecoins - BUSD (on BNB Chain) and USDC (on Solana and Ethereum).