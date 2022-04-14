Chi Protocol (CHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chi Protocol (CHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chi Protocol (CHI) Information Chi is the world's first scalable stablecoin protocol backed by LSTs, and powered by two tokens: CHI and USC. USC, a stablecoin, designed for scalability, censorship resistance, and embedded yield. CHI, the governance token, earns real LST yield, undergoes token burns in specific conditions, and contributes to decentralized governance through locking mechanisms, providing boosted LST rewards. Official Website: https://chiprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/3vz6us5vca98kmvs

Chi Protocol (CHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chi Protocol (CHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.46K Total Supply: $ 206.36M Circulating Supply: $ 110.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.48K All-Time High: $ 0.108157 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004197 Current Price: $ 0.00015738

Chi Protocol (CHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chi Protocol (CHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CHI Price Prediction Want to know where CHI might be heading? Our CHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

